Climbing back into the 90’s, spotty showers possible Saturday

Friday: Mostly sunny AM, with clouds slowly increasing in the PM. Winds: S 8-12 mph, High: 91 (87-94)

Friday night: More clouds, becoming mostly cloudy. Winds: S 4-8 mph, Low: 67 (64-71)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible, mainly near the coast. Winds: SE 5-10 mph, High: 86 (83-90), Low: 66 (62-69)

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 90’s with lows in the lower to middle 70’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the 90’s with lows in the lower to middle 70’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the lower to middle 70’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Forecast Discussion

It wasn’t much, but we were able to ring out spotty showers and storms west of I-81 yesterday, the first significant rain for many in quite a while. Many of us just stayed warm and dry however, and that trend is going to continue today. High pressure is set to slide across the area from west to east, warming afternoon temperatures back into the 90’s but keeping humidity manageable at the very least. After a very sunny start to the day, clouds will steadily begin increasing through the second half of the day, before we turn mostly cloudy by tonight. Expect fairly mild conditions overnight thanks to the clouds.

We’ll be wedged between an approaching weak front from the Great Lakes and another coastal low on Saturday, and latest trends have gone in favor of the coastal low having more of an impact on our conditions tomorrow. Clouds will continue to stick around through the day, which should keep temperatures in the 80’s. Despite all the clouds, rain chances will be spotty at best and come in the form of showers. The bulk of any rainfall will occur east of I-95 close to the coast, while the rest of us miss out, very similar to this past Tuesday. Heading into Sunday, the coastal low departs and high pressure over the Atlantic exerts its influence even more, pumping heat and humidity our way while continuing to keep us very dry.

By Monday, air temperatures will be pushing 95 degrees with lots of humidity, but yet again ridging is going to keep much-needed rain at bay. We’ll finally see a slight breakdown of our rather dry pattern from Tuesday into next Thursday, as all the heat and moisture finally cause daily isolated shower and storm chances each afternoon. Rain chances will keep getting higher with each passing day, but this activity will be localized at best and many will still stay dry throughout. Still though, we’ll at least have the chance at turning soggy again under lots of heat and humidity next week.

Have a great Friday and enjoy the weekend!

Meteorologist Damon Matson