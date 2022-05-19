We went from sunny to cloudy rather quickly on Wednesday as a warm front rolled in. Steady showers also developed and rolled through overnight, and we’re waking up to the last of these showers this morning. We’ll watch that sky clear back out during the day, and with the sunshine and that warm front to our north, it will start to warm up. Highs this afternoon should reach back into the 80’s, and it will start to feel noticeably more humid. This same mild air sticks around tonight as well, so expect temperatures in the 60’s by tomorrow morning. There will be a weak wave exiting the Midwest at this same time, and there’s a small chance for a few spotty storms tomorrow morning due to this disturbance and the building heat and humidity, but this chance for rain is very low.

Going into the weekend the big story will be the heat, as this is the first time, we climb back into the 90’s since the last calendar year. This is not just going to be a one-day event either, we’re looking at the first possible heat wave in a while, with highs likely above 90 degrees through Sunday. So, gear up and be sure to have plenty of cold water on hand to stay as cool as possible. Tomorrow will be the first day with many of us just scraping that 90-degree mark. By Saturday, the Bermuda high to our east intensifies, pushing even more heat and humidity in. We’ll see air temperatures in the middle 90’s, with heat index values likely flirting with the triple digits.

Sunday will be the third straight day we hold onto the heat, but a cold front is expected to arrive late in the day. The timing of this front continues to get backed up with a slower progression being shown on the models, and therefore we’re likely to hit the 90’s once again. But once the front does arrive, we’ll see scattered showers and storms and the cooler air will arrive behind this rainfall. We’re set to be a lot cooler next week as highs stay in the 70’s under a much cloudier sky. It’s going to stay cloudy because the cold front mentioned above will stall out just to our south, then push back north by next Wednesday. High pressure over the Northeast will likely keep us dry on Monday, but some isolated showers and storms will return next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a great Thursday everyone!

7-Day Forecast:

Thursday: A few lingering AM showers, followed by clearing skies. Winds: WNW 8-12 mph, High: 82 (76-86)

Thursday night: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: L&V, Low: 62 (59-65)

Friday: Partly cloudy and hot with spotty storms possible. Winds: S 5-10 mph, High: 91 (88-94), Low: 69 (65-71)

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered PM showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.