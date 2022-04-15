Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: SSW 8-12 mph, High: 70 (66-73)

Friday night: Increasing clouds. Winds: SSW 8-12 mph, Low: 52 (49-56)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Winds: WSW 8-12 mph, High: 68 (64-71), Low: 41 (36-44)

Easter Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Monday: Cloudy with cold rain and a wintry mix possible to the west, especially over the mountains. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

A few downpours took place along the I-95 corridor yesterday afternoon, but the cold front that moved through was more impactful for the temperature change it brought. After reaching the upper 70’s and lower 80’s, we’ve tumbled back down into the 40’s here this morning. So, reach back into the closet and grab that jacket, but you won’t need it for long. Under high pressure, there will be plenty of sunshine all day long and that will warm us up toward the 70-degree mark for a downright beautiful day. Clouds will be returning tonight ever so gradually, and with that being the case expect slightly more mild readings in the 50’s tonight.

It’s going to be turning cloudy to kick off the weekend because another cold front will be dropping down out of Canada. This front will be just like yesterday’s where it will be moisture-starved, but some spotty showers can’t be completely ruled out. Once again though, this front will drive much colder air our way. After lower 40’s overnight, high temperatures will only climb into the 50’s for Easter Sunday despite plenty of sunshine. These same clear skies are likely to lead to some frost Sunday night, as low temperatures tumble all the way into the lower and middle 30’s.

Frost won’t be the only concern with these colder temperatures though. Another system is going to be rolling in by Monday morning from the south, with some warmer air with it in the upper levels. With colder air still at the surface, this is going to be the prime setup for the possibility of a wintry mix. Now, it looks like it will be just warm enough for just a cold rain along and east of I-81, but across the mountains, temperatures will be right on the edge of freezing and some freezing rain and snowflakes could fall. While most of this won’t stick, it could still cause a mess. After this cold and active day, we’re looking toward sunshine and warming temperatures later on next week.

Have a great Friday and holiday weekend!

Meteorologist Damon Matson