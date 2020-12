Wednesday: Partly sunny with a high near 42. Winds from the south 9 mph with gusts up to 23 mph.

Thursday: Cloudy with a chance of showers and a high around 50.

Friday: Rain and a chance of freezing rain in the morning. High near 41.

Saturday: Chance of rain in the morning then turning sunny later in the day with a high of 56.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a high of 43.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds and a high of 43.