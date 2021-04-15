Chilly northwest winds kick up, a few flurries over the mountains tonight

Thursday: Foggy/misty through the AM, then mostly cloudy and breezy with spotty showers possible. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, High: 60 (57-64)

Thursday night: Partly cloudy with mountain snow showers possible. Winds: WNW 8-12 mph, Low: 39 (35-42)

Friday: Variable clouds and breezy with AM flurries possible, especially over the mountains. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, High: 57 (54-61), Low: 41 (38-45)

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the middle to lower 40’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

Yesterday certainly competed with Monday for soggiest day of the week, especially the farther south you went. On and off showers persisted straight into the night, but the last of the showers are headed east as this latest low pressure center sets up along the Atlantic Coast. With this storm system still lingering fairly close by, clouds will remain plentiful through the day with cooler temperatures. Spotty showers will still be possible, but the main story will be breezy winds kicking back up out of the northwest around 10-20 mph. These winds will cool off conditions tonight to where any leftover precipitation could fall as light snow, especially over the mountains.

These snow showers/flurries will be wrapping up by tomorrow morning, with only a coating at best possible. After temperatures fall into the upper 30’s, we’ll only see highs climb back into the 50’s on Friday with continued breezy northwest winds and clouds. Skies finally start clearing out into the weekend with fairly weak high pressure cutting us a break on Saturday. There really isn’t going to be any major storm systems the rest of the forecast period, but there are minor disturbances to keep an eye on. One of these will be a shortwave trough already nudging in Saturday night into Sunday. It does look likely that we’ll have some spotty showers to end the weekend, but for the most part conditions will remain dry all weekend long.

Another shortwave disturbance will be crossing into the Mid-Atlantic early next week while a different low will be to our southeast off of the Carolina coast. Both of these systems appear to be relatively weak and as of now they shouldn’t have a major impact on our forecast. Tuesday will see an increase in clouds and the warmest temperatures, as we climb back to near 70 degrees. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies and seasonal highs in the 60’s will prevail Monday and next Wednesday.

Have a fantastic day everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson