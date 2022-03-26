A cold front may bring us a few shows Saturday. We will also see a dip in temperatures Sunday and Monday. Lows will drop into the 20s as we begin a new work week with a warm-up mid to late week. Rain will be light Saturday, but a better chance of precipitation will come to the entire region Thursday. Another cold front will send temperatures below average sometime next weekend or into the following week.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: A mix of clouds with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the 50s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with chilly conditions. Highs will be in the 40s.

Monday: Bone-chilling morning with lows in the 20s. Highs will be in the 40s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Wednesday: A light mixing of precipitation early Wednesday before highs warm up into the 50s and 60s. Most will see a cold rain to start your day.

Thursday: Warming up with rainfall likely. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a possible leftover shower. Highs will be in the 60s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen