Chance of rain late Sunday into Monday

Fred will make way for Tropical Storm Grace. Grace is currently in the Caribbean right now approaching Hispanola. The island of two nations was shaken by a massive earthquake Saturday.

Fred may bring us a bit more tropical moisture mid to late week. Therefore we will keep with the chance of rain for the entire week with a mix of clouds. Storms will likely be midweek onward. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s Friday.

Sunday will be mostly dry, with highs in the low to mid-80s. Rain will be possible late this evening and in through Monday.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain coming late. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Monday: A mix of clouds with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Tuesday: Rain likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 80s.

Wednesday: Possible showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80s.

Thursday: Storms likely with highs in the 80s.

Friday: A chance of storms with temperatures warming up into the upper 80s.

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds with a few storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Meteorologist Derek Bowen