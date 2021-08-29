Chance of rain for the first half of the week

There will be some dry time heading back to work and school on Monday, but a few of us may see a sprinkle of rain in the morning and early afternoon, with a slightly better window of rain coming Monday evening. It will be dry to start Tuesday, but during the afternoon, showers will begin and continue on and off throughout the evening and overnight. Showers and storms are likely on Wednesday.

We begin to dry out the second half of the week with cooler temperatures. We wake up nice, cool, and crisp on Friday. Low humidity will follow us into the weekend with plenty of sunshine after a mix of clouds to begin the week.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Monday: A mix of clouds with a chance of thundershowers. Highs will be in the 90s.

Tuesday: A slightly better chance for rain in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 80s.

Wednesday: Cloudy skies with showers and storms. Highs will be in the 70s.

Thursday: Gradual clearing with highs in the 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Saturday: Nice and sunny with highs in the 80.

Sunday: Sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Have a wonderful week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen