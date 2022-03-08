Tuesday: Clouds and breezy winds early, with clearing skies and calmer conditions later. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, High: 50 (46-53)

Tuesday night: Turning cloudy with rain/snow moving in after midnight. Winds: L&V, Low: 34 (31-37)

Wednesday: Cloudy with AM rain/snow, turning to lingering rain showers by the PM. Winds: ENE 3-5 mph, High: 40 (36-43), Low: 31 (28-34)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Saturday: Cloudy with rain/snow. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the lower to middle 20’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

Strong winds and gusty rain raced through the area last evening, and now we’re done with the record warmth and back to typical early March conditions. Temperatures are back down in the 30’s and 40’s this morning under plenty of clouds, with winds still a bit breezy out of the northwest as well. The more time passes, the more the sky will clear out and the calmer it will get as well with high pressure settling in very briefly. By tonight, clouds will already be back, this time moving in from the south as another system drifts in from that direction. Given the slightly colder air that will be around, it does appear that precipitation will start as a mix of rain and snow shortly after midnight continuing into Wednesday morning.

Now, overall, this doesn’t appear to be a major snow event by any means for a couple of reasons. One, we’ve been extremely warm these last couple of days, enough so that it would take very steady snowfall to cool everything down enough to allow it to stick. Two, the higher March sun angle during the daytime will also make it very difficult for the snow to establish itself as well. In the higher elevations is where we’re most likely to see a couple of inches of accumulation, where the temperatures could be a bit colder. Other than that, most of the valleys won’t see any snow sticking. After the morning hours, any leftover precipitation will end as rain showers Wednesday afternoon. Drier but cloudy conditions prevail Thursday and Friday.

This active weather week still won’t be done, with another strong storm system churns toward the East Coast by Friday night. With the warmer air out ahead of it, we’re looking at a rainy and windy overnight, with colder air quickly rushing in by Saturday morning. The air will be cold enough for a transition over to snow from west to east, with more sustained snowfall possible over the mountains. It’s still too far out to know for sure how much of this snow could stick but expect a bit of a slushy mess as Saturday rolls along. This system will be gone Saturday night, and then we turn colder and clearer to wrap up the weekend and head into next week.

Have a great Tuesday and watch for that snow tonight!

Meteorologist Damon Matson