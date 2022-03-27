Temperatures will be rather chilly and well below average over the next few nights, with lows in the 20s. Monday’s high may only top off into the upper 30s and lower 40s with windy conditions.

Temperatures will bounce up into the 70s by Thursday, but with rainfall coming along a cold front, temperatures will drop once again as we head to end the week and continue into the weekend.

While temperatures next weekend look close to normal, climate modeling suggests, temperatures will trend below average after the brief warm-up this Thursday.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds with breezy conditions. Highs will be in the 40s.

Monday: A cold start to the day with lows in the 20s. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Wednesday: An early morning mix with highs in the 50s.

Thursday: Overcast skies with highs in the 70s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 60s.

Saturday: Temperatures closer to average with partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

Have a wonderful week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen