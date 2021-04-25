Brief chill before massive warm-up

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Cloudy with drizzle early. Then clouds gradually clearing. We hope to see some breaks in the clouds for a bit of sunshine by the end of the day. Highs will be in the 60s. Lows overnight will be in the 30s and 40s.

Monday: Sunny skies with highs in the 60s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs will be in the 80s.

Thursday: A mix of clouds with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

Friday: Rain possible with highs in the 70s.

Saturday: A slight chance of rain with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Have a wonderful week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen