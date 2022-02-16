Breezy southerly winds, much warmer by this afternoon

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, warmer, breezy. Winds: S 15-25 mph, High: 52 (49-56)

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy and mild. Winds: S 8-12 mph, Low: 42 (39-44)

Thursday: Cloudy, getting windy, with late PM rain. Winds: S 20-30 mph, High: 66 (63-69), Low: 43 (38-45)

Friday: Partly cloudy and still breezy with AM scattered rain showers. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the 20’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40’s with lows in the 20’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with rain showers. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

Strong high pressure certainly gave us plenty of sunshine to enjoy on Tuesday, but we still couldn’t quite get all that warm. We’ve fallen back into the 20’s and lower 30’s this morning, so it’s still chilly, but southerly winds are already starting to kick up. It will only take a few hours past sunrise before the true warmup begins and we lose the chill. By this afternoon, temperatures will jump into the lower to middle 50’s with some sunshine mixed in, but clouds will be increasing with time as well. Winds will be breezy but not all that bad today, mainly in the 15-25 mph range. By tonight, we’ll be mostly cloudy and very mild, with lows only down into the lower 40’s.

We’ll be firmly in the warm sector of the next approaching storm system tomorrow, given us almost spring-like warmth. Temperatures will soar into the 60’s, and there could even be a few locations across Northern Virginia that get into the 70’s. At the same time, the wind will pick up even more, up to around 20-30 mph out of the south. All this wind will peak as we head into Thursday night, right as rainfall and the cold front of this system arrive. On and off steady rain will occur straight through the night and into the early part of Friday morning before we dry out. Temperatures are going to take a tumble as winds turn out of the northwest, but it won’t be getting too cold with highs in the 40’s on Friday.

Another weak system and a reinforcing cold front will pass by north of us on Saturday, but not too far north of us. This will give us a bit more wind and plenty of clouds to kick off the weekend, but we should still manage to stay in the 40’s. Many of us will remain dry, but some upslope snow shower activity over the mountains can’t be ruled out, especially since it will be chillier at those higher elevations. Lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures begin to return under high pressure Sunday and Monday before we gear up for more warmth and another round of rain next Tuesday.

Have a great Wednesday, we’re halfway to the weekend!

Meteorologist Damon Matson