Breezy conditions make wind chill a factor through Tuesday

Monday: Mostly cloudy, chilly, and breezy, with a few mountain flurries. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, High: 47 (43-50)

Monday night: Clearing skies, turning partly cloudy. Winds: NW 8-12 mph, Low: 27 (22-29)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, chilly, and still breezy. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, High: 43 (39-46), Low: 28 (24-31)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly cloudy with showers possible late. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with AM showers. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Forecast Discussion

It was a chilly weekend to say the least, as we couldn’t even get out of the 40’s. Yesterday the clouds and light sprinkles amplified this, and now a cold front is finishing its path across the viewing area after a soggy night. We’ll see our high temperatures for the day this morning in the upper 40’s, before breezy northwest winds kick up to about 15-25 mph and we steadily get colder into tonight. Clouds will stick around, though outside of a few mountain flurries it will be dry. We’ll bottom out with readings in the 20’s tonight with slightly calmer winds.

The biggest story heading toward Thanksgiving will be the almost winter-like chill that kicks in briefly. Northwest flow will continue to stay strong on Tuesday, with the departing storm system to the east and high pressure building in from the west. Temperatures will barely recover toward the 40-degree mark, and the wind chill factor will be down in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s even despite some sunshine. Thankfully, the wind should calm down by Wednesday, with high pressure centered right overhead. It will still be chilly though but return flow should kick up just in time for Thanksgiving.

As the next cold front approaches, we should make a run back into the middle and upper 50’s, making for a cool but not too cold day for those food preparations and turkey bowl football games. Clouds will be increasing though, and it’s not out of the question that we see a few showers in the afternoon as we enjoy our holiday dinners. Most of any shower activity will roll through overnight into Friday morning, and then we turn breezy and chilly again for the rest of Black Friday. Continued northwest winds should keep us in the 40’s but rather dry over the rest of the holiday weekend.

Have a great start to your holiday week everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson