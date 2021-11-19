Breezy and chilly as we head into the weekend

Friday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and chilly. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, High: 46 (43-50)

Friday night: Mostly clear and calmer. Winds: NW 3-5 mph, Low: 28 (23-31)

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: S 5-10 mph, High: 48 (44-51), Low: 34 (30-37)

Sunday: Cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with spotty AM showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and windy. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Thanksgiving: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

Quite a shift in our weather pattern took place with the passage of yesterday’s cold front. After topping out in the 70’s, clouds and showers moved in, followed up by breezy and colder conditions straight into this morning. We’re starting out in the 30’s and 40’s, and we won’t be seeing much more warmth throughout the entire day as northwest winds continue to remain elevated. Under these winds, we’ll continue to see at least a bit of cloud cover into tonight as well. Luckily, it won’t stay windy for long, and this should lessen the crisp and cold feel a bit as we fall into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s by Saturday morning.

Our weekend starts out chilly but nice, with quiet conditions on Saturday. Clouds will start rolling back in late in the day, which could keep us a bit warmer Saturday night. The next possibility of some rain comes with another storm system that will cross north of us late Sunday, creating isolated showers during the day and more widespread activity taking place overnight into Monday. While we won’t see much of a warmup before the rain, we will take a deeper dive into the cold behind this system. Clouds and showers will linger a bit on Monday with a coastal low developing. High pressure will start nudging in as this low hangs out nearby, and this is going to create a tight pressure gradient for Tuesday.

What this means is that these two features will battle it out for position, and winds will become quite strong out of the northwest on Tuesday. This will keep temperatures from barely getting out of the 30’s, which is colder than our average highs around Christmas Day. So, you’ll need to bundle up out there as you make your final preparations for Thanksgiving Day, but at least we’ll be free of any precipitation with high pressure soon settling in nicely by Wednesday. Temperatures will even rebound a bit just in time for the holiday, so you can enjoy those turkey bowl games and good food with comfortable 50’s expected.

Have a great Friday and weekend everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson