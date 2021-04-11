Breaks in the clouds, isolated pop-up thunderstorm possible this afternoon

Good soaking rain showers watered the grass nicely this morning, and it looks as if we may see sunshine come out for the afternoon. Temperatures will rise 5 to 10 degrees above the average into the 70s, with most of the 80s staying to the south. A 60 or two may stick back towards the mountains and areas that see clouds more often than not during the day.

The atmosphere will become slightly unstable as we head into the afternoon hours with the sun, leading to a pop-up shower or storm. Download the WDVM Wx app, allow notifications, and set up your weather alerts to get the latest forecast with weather coming into your community. Otherwise, the week looks quiet with a mix of clouds with temperatures retreating into the 60s this week, which is a bit more seasonable for this time of year.

Climate models show temperatures over the next week returning to average, with rainfall amounts becoming lesser over the next few weeks. Temperatures will then begin to fall below the average to end the month before we head into May. Stay tuned as the weather is always changing, and we are always getting new insights into what the future weather may bring.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Rain showers in the morning with a few breaks in the clouds in the afternoon. A pop-up thunderstorm cannot be ruled out later. Highs will be in the 70s.

Monday: A mix of clouds with a chance of fog or drizzle early in the morning and evening. Otherwise highs will be in the 60s and 70s.

Tuesday: A few more clouds rather than not. Highs will be in the 60s.

Wednesday: A sprinkle or two possible with a mix of clouds. Highs will be in the 60s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with a better chance of a shower or two. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

Friday: A few clouds linger with morning drizzle. Then a few breaks in the coverage in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 60s.

Have a good week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen