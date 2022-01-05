Blustery winds today, next round of snow arrives Thursday evening

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with AM drizzle to the east, then blustery the rest of the day. Winds: SSW 10-20 mph, High: 44 (41-48)

Wednesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph, Low: 27 (24-30)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers arriving in the evening. Winds: WNW 4-8 mph, High: 39 (35-42), Low: 24 (21-27)

Friday: Partly cloudy with AM snow showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 30’s with lows in the teens.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in the 20’s.

Sunday: Cloudy with rain. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30’s with lows in the upper teens to lower 20’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s with lows in the middle to upper teens.

Forecast Discussion

Sunny skies on Tuesday has quickly given way to very cloudy skies this morning. A storm system over the southern part of Canada is swinging a cold front through, creating the increase in cloud cover and some wind, but not dropping any precipitation. Now, there is a bit of moisture as you head to the east, and temperatures are cold enough for this to hit road surfaces and turn to ice. Light freezing drizzle will be possible east of I-95 until mid-morning, but the rest of us will be in the clear. Just breezy with temperatures getting a bit mild into the 40’s.

Things get a little more interesting tomorrow as a low pressure center tracks out of the Southeast toward us. Unlike Monday’s storm, this system does appear to have less of a sharp cutoff between where precipitation is and isn’t, so we’re all going to be fair game to see something. Also, unlike earlier this week, there is no mixed precipitation expected, as the atmosphere will be cold enough for all snow. Snow showers will roll in Thursday evening, turn steady overnight, and then gradually wrap up Friday morning. Totals aren’t going to be anywhere near what we saw Monday, but a quick 2-4” of snow is likely for most of the area, with higher amounts of 3-6” possible back into central WV and central VA.

Amounts of that magnitude will certainly be enough to plow and enough to slow you down for your Friday morning commute, so plan ahead and take it slow. Thankfully, as mentioned above, the snow will be ending into the day on Friday, and we’ll have a chilly and breezy day. Mostly sunny skies return under high pressure Saturday, before yet another storm arrives. This one is going to stay well northwest of us, which means a lot of warm air and just rain is expected on Sunday. This rain will likely wipe out any snow accumulations we see on Thursday night. Getting windy yet again, and also quite cold Monday into next Tuesday as a massive area of Canadian high pressure arrives.

Have a fantastic Wednesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson