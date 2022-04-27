There’s a bit of a chill in the air once again with the cold front now east of us. Rain showers certainly made for a soggy evening yesterday, but those were clear of the area before midnight. Temperatures have been steadily falling since then, and we’re waking up to mainly 40’s out there this morning. Gusty northwest winds are going to be common today, steadily going at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 30-35 mph. It’s these gusty winds that are going to keep up cool all day long, with high temperatures only in the 50’s despite some sunshine. It will remain breezy tonight, which should keep frost formation at bay. Now, that doesn’t spare us from a freeze, especially as temperatures drop into the lower and middle 30’s, so take steps to protect your sensitive plants if they’re outside.

This will be the first of a few nights in a row that we’ll deal with this frost/freeze threat, as chilly air is set to linger with Canadian high pressure to our north. We’ll also continue to see breezy winds for a little bit longer on Thursday, though we’ll gain some sunshine. By Friday, the wind will finally be calmed down, and temperatures should steadily start to rise back into the 60’s during the afternoon and back toward the 40’s at night. Saturday is looking quite nice, as some of this cooler air finally snaps as warmer air gets pushed our way from the south with a storm system developing across the Midwest.

Sunday will be a bit of a transition day, as the models have pushed up the timing of this next storm system’s arrival. After some sunshine early on, clouds will roll in with scattered showers developing by the afternoon. Despite the rainfall, we’ll continue to warm up with highs jumping into the 70’s. The general setup next week favors multiple waves of low pressure and favorable conditions for more showers. Right now, the models still haven’t honed in on a specific stretch of time when we’ll be the soggiest, so showers will be possible both next Monday and Tuesday. Until we see an actual cold front moving in, it does appear the warmup will continue during this time as we push 80 degrees again by next Tuesday.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

7-Day Forecast:

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, cool, and blustery. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, Gusts: 30-35 mph, High: 55 (49-57)

Wednesday night: Decreasing clouds and breezy with a freeze possible. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, Low: 34 (29-36)

Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, High: 58 (54-61), Low: 35 (30-38)

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds with PM showers. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 50’s.

Monday: Cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.