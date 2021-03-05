Blustery winds continue, ending the week on a chilly note

Friday: Mostly sunny, still chilly and windy. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, High: 43 (40-47)

Friday night: Mostly clear and remaining breezy. Winds: NW 10-15 mph, Low: 26 (21-28)

Saturday: Mostly sunny and starting breezy, but gradually calming down through the day. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, High: 44 (41-49), Low: 25 (20-27)

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the 20’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

Unlike most of this week, clouds were a little more prevalent yesterday thanks to the chilly northwest wind that stayed locked in place, but they weren’t too much of an annoyance. Speaking of those winds though, they certainly were. Steady 15-25 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph kept temperatures cooler, with highs in the 40’s and lower 50’s. With those winds continuing overnight, we’ve fallen back into the 20’s with wind chills in the teens and single digits to get this Friday started. Expect more wind and chilly temperatures today, with the only difference being there will be more sunshine and less cloud cover. We’ll fall back into the 20’s again and stay breezy tonight.

Saturday morning starts out windy as well, but with the low over eastern Canada finally heading out and high pressure moving overhead, conditions should calm down throughout the day. This weekend will end up being a very sunny one, but unfortunately temperatures aren’t going to warm up just yet. Highs will stay in the 40’s with chilly overnight lows under plenty of clear sky. By the start of next week, this high beings to move east and then situates itself right off the East Coast. This is a classic warm air advection setup, and we’ll begin to notice it. Monday highs will jump into the 50’s, and by Tuesday we’re looking at widespread 60’s with plenty of sunshine still around.

It appears the weather pattern is going to lock up a bit toward the end of next week, with the high just to our east while a few disturbances funnel northward across the Ohio River Valley and into the Great Lakes. This puts us in the perfect location to where we’ll continue to warm up quite a bit, but remain nearly precipitation-free. Clouds will increase some Wednesday, before we turn mostly cloudy next Thursday. Highs will continue to rise, with upper 60’s likely and lower 70’s not out of the question. It looks like showers will stay on the western side of the mountains, but by next Thursday the system will be close enough to where we can’t rule out a few spotty showers.

Have a great Friday and weekend and stay warm this morning!

Meteorologist Damon Matson