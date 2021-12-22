Blustery conditions as clouds clear out

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with blustery winds. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, Gusts: 30-35 mph, High: 44 (40-47)

Wednesday night: Mostly clear and still breezy. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph, Low: 24 (19-27)

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: SW 8-12 mph, High: 41 (38-44), Low: 31 (28-34)

Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers possible. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers possible. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40’s with lows in the 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

Our weather has been mundane to start the week, and that is completely fine especially leading up to the holiday weekend. Cloudy skies stuck around all day yesterday, but skies are beginning to clear as the storm system that created these clouds pulls away from the Atlantic Coast. In its wake, blustery northwest winds are set to kick in today, blowing steadily at 15-25 mph with gusts as high as 30-35 mph. Hopefully, you’ve tied down any loose outdoor items or if you haven’t, be sure to bring those inside for today. We’ll only peak in the 40’s late this morning before getting gradually colder. Winds will start calming down tonight, and thankfully so, because under clear skies will head into Thursday with readings in the teens and 20’s.

High pressure will give us another brief bout of sunshine, with chilly but calm conditions on Thursday. Heading into the holiday weekend, a shortwave system will head out of the Pacific Northwest and into the Great Lakes. A warm front will push into our area on Christmas Eve and likely spark some spotty rain showers, especially overnight. Temperatures will soar back into the upper 50’s with spotty showers still remaining possible on Christmas Day, certainly not your typical festive weather. Even still, this is good news for travelers both to and from your holiday gatherings, with little else going on.

This same pattern is going to continue well into next week, as the atmospheric flow across the entire country remains unchanged for the most part. The day after Christmas will be one of the only times we see a decent bit of sunshine, as breezy northwest winds will kick in again and clear out the clouds. After that, minor disturbances will roll in back-to-back Monday into Tuesday, bringing clouds and spotty showers. The intensity of these systems is still a big question mark, so we could see some solid rainfall if things develop correctly, but models need to get a better grip on things before we can say for certain that will happen. Remaining a little on the warmer side as well if things stay as planned, with highs in the upper 40’s and 50’s.

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson