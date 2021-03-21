Beautiful weather over the next few days

Get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather over the next week. We are expecting plentiful sunshine Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday this week before clouds arrive late Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s.

Once we head into the middle of the week, clouds will begin to pour into the area, giving us a chance of rain Wednesday. The better chance of rain this week will be Thursday and Friday. We may even see a thundershower. The threat of severe weather is low, but tune in later this week for the latest updates on the potential for a few extra rumbles of thunder.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Sunny skies with highs in the 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday: A mix of clouds with rain likely. There will be a slight chance of a thundershower. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 60s.