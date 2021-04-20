Beautiful, warm conditions today before changes begin tonight

Tuesday: Early sunshine, then clouds returning late. Winds: SW 5-10 mph, High: 74 (70-78)

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers early and then fairly dry the rest of the night. Winds: S 8-12 mph, Low: 52 (48-54)

Wednesday: Variably cloudy and windy with gusty showers for the eastern valleys, with snow showers likely across the mountains late. Winds: SW->NW 15-25 mph, Gusts: 30-40 mph, High: 62 (57-64), Low: 34 (29-36)

Thursday: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few mountain flurries early. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Saturday: Cloudy with showers. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Sunday: Clearing skies with scattered AM showers. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

Yesterday’s coastal low stayed a little bit more out to the open waters yesterday, and this helped much of the 4 State Region to have a pretty beautiful afternoon with some sunshine. We’re due for even more sunshine today, especially early on, and afternoon temperatures will be warming up a bit more into the 70’s. A front will start to settle overhead later this evening though, and this will start to set off some major changes for the rest of the week. At first though, these changes will be minor, starting with clouds returning through the late afternoon. Some isolated showers will develop along this boundary shortly after sunset, giving us some brief rainfall before a fairly dry and mild rest of the night.

Low pressure is expected to develop along this frontal boundary and begin churning to the northeast tomorrow, pulling in some moisture on the front side of the storm system, with gusty and chilly winds on the backside. That being said, there will be a brief gusty line of showers crossing the area late Wednesday morning into the early afternoon, followed by a sudden wind shift and drop in temperatures. The eastern valleys will just see rain, but leftover moisture and much colder air will cause upslope snow showers in the mountains west of I-81 into tomorrow night. This snow will only cause a coating on the ground at best, but either way it’s going to be very chilly and windy straight into Thursday as lows fall to near freezing.

Blustery and chilly conditions continue through Thursday, but high pressure begins to settle in to our south by Friday. This will help to relax winds and bump temperatures back up into the 60’s as the week wraps up. Unfortunately for those looking ahead to the weekend for some outdoor time, it’s not looking great. Two lows, one to the north and another further south, will push eastward together, bringing a fairly steady rainfall in on Saturday. These lows will keep tracking east and then eventually more to the north into Sunday, starting us with some rainfall but then skies will start clearing with breezy conditions to end the weekend. High pressure returns Monday with more sunshine and temperatures right around seasonal averages.

Have a great Tuesday; hope you can soak up that warmth today!

Meteorologist Damon Matson