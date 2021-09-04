Beautiful Labor Day weekend

While we will see a mix of sun and clouds over the weekend, a chance of rain will come into the picture on Sunday. Rain should be light with amounts generally less than a quarter of an inch. Another chance of rain will come Wednesday.

The holiday weekend will come with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s, and highs will rise into the middle 80s mid-week. Temperatures fall back below average to finish out the workweek. It looks like a pleasant first full week of September.

Rainfall for the week generally will be below a quarter of an inch, much less than what we saw with the rains last week.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a chance of a shower with highs in the upper 70s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a shower. Highs will be in the middle 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs will be in the 70s.

Friday: Sunny and cool with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen