Back to the heat on Tuesday

Some areas could see heat index values up to 100 as early as Wednesday.

After a beautiful day of breathable air with little to no humidity, the southerly flow returns to the region on Tuesday. Temperatures will be warm and muggy with a chance of an afternoon or evening shower or storm. Rainfall will be hit or miss as we head about the week.

Heat index values approach the 100-degree point Wednesday for some in the region. The National Weather Service may issue a heat advisory if the conditions call for one. This possibility will mainly be around metropolitan areas. Air quality may slightly decrease in quality as temperatures go back up into the 90’s. Local state environmental agencies will closely monitor ground-layer ozone, and particulate matter and issue alert accordantly. This air will mainly affect metropolitan areas.

We have an increased chance of showers and storms over the Fourth of July. Be sure to keep your WDVM Wx app with you as you head off to watch any fireworks in the area. Pack the rain gear just in case and have a plan ready in case of inclement weather. Scattered showers are in the forecast for Thursday and Friday. However, not everyone will see rain. We will have to play things by ear.

Temperatures will continue to be above average as we head into the weekend and next week as we await any hope for a possible cool down. The long-term model suggests that we may see a break from the heat 7-14 days out with a trough moving into the region, but time will tell. Stay tuned.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Monday night: Mostly clear skies. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60’s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Expect partly sunny skies with a slight chance to see isolated thundershowers during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be into the low to mid 90’s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph with gusts up to 2- mph.

Wednesday: Watch for partly sunny skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s with heat index values up to 100 degrees.

Independence Day: Anticipate partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and low to mid 90’s.

Friday: Wait for partly cloudy skies with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of a pop-up shower or storm. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a chance of hit or miss showers or storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Monday: Partly sunny skies are in the forecast with an isolated shower possible. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen