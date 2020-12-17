Area road conditions the morning after the winter storm

WINCHESTER, Va. and POINT OF ROCKS, Md. (WDVM) — Thursday morning commuters could see a few problem spots this morning along I-81 from Maryland into West Virginia. Crossing over into West Virginia, conditions along I-81 improved quite dramatically. Traffic picked up to speed on the interstate, but the main and secondary roads exiting the interstate were a bit more slippery than the main freeway.

Across Winchester to Leesburg, conditions along Va. Highway 7 were a bit slick in spots where crews had not got to yet during the early morning, but conditions along the state route should continue to improve now that the sun has risen. There were a bit more snow-covered roads during the 7 and 8 o’clock morning hours along U.S. 15 from Leesburg to the U.S. 340 split.

Snowfall covered the platform and parking lot at the MARC Train Station at Point of Rocks. Road conditions improved along U.S. 340 into Frederick, but once into Frederick along the Golden Mile (U.S. 40), during the 8-9 a.m. timeframe, a bit more slush was on the highway. I-70 was mainly clear, with traffic returning to speed from Frederick to Hagerstown.

Snowfall totals across the region ranged from 6-12 inches with up to a quarter of an inch of ice. Icy accumulations were mainly east of the Blue Ridge Mountains.