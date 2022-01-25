Arctic front sweeps through, frigid cold by tonight

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and turning breezy, with some clearing late. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, High: 41 (37-44)

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, breezy, and cold. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, Low: 17 (13-20)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cold. Winds: NW 8-12 mph, High: 26 (23-30), Low: 9 (6-13)

Thursday: Increasing clouds. Highs will be in the lower to middle 30’s with lows in the lower to middle 20’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain/snow showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30’s with lows in the upper teens to lower 20’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with AM snow showers, mainly to the east. Highs will be in the middle to upper 20’s with lows in the teens.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s with lows in the upper teens to lower 20’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in the 20’s.

Forecast Discussion

All in all, it hasn’t been too bad of a start to the week weather-wise. Clouds certainly returned in force yesterday afternoon, and we’re continuing to hold onto a grey sky this morning. Snow showers did get going over the mountains and dropped a few inches last night, but that activity is slowly winding down. Under overcast skies we’ll quickly jump toward the 40’s before an arctic cold front rolls in. It will get breezy, and skies will clear out from there, with much colder air once again making a return. Lows tonight will be frigid, back down into the teens, with wind chills down in the single digits as well.

While this cold blast won’t last nearly as long as the one we saw this past weekend, we’ll certainly be in the ice box for 24-36 hours or so. Despite sunny skies, highs will only return into the 20’s tomorrow. With calm winds and clear skies, the coldest night of the week will be Wednesday night. Recent trends have been a few degrees “warmer”, but upper single digit air temperatures are likely. A bit of moderation will kick in on Thursday as the core of arctic high pressure heads east of the area and clouds begin to return with the next storm system on the horizon.

We yet again have a storm system in play for the end of the week, and yet again there is not a lot of agreement between the models on how this system will play out. At the very least, you can expect some active weather as we head off into the weekend. Right now, it appears most likely we’ll have a mix of rain and snow on Friday, transitioning over to all snow Friday night as the system heads east and much colder air kicks in. If the track of this storm changes or the models lean a bit one way or another, we could have more snow across the area, or we could see more rain during the day on Friday, so keep up with us for the latest changes. By Saturday, it will turn breezy and colder behind this storm, with sunny skies expected into next week.

Have a great Tuesday and here’s to a great rest of the week!

Meteorologist Damon Matson