Arctic air lingers, sub-zero wind chills again tonight

Friday: Partly cloudy and very cold. Winds: N 8-12 mph, High: 24 (19-27)

Friday night: Mostly clear and bitter cold. Winds: N 5-10 mph, Low: 9 (5-12), Wind Chill: -10 to 5

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: Light NW, High: 29 (25-32), Low: 16 (12-19)

Sunday: Partly cloudy with mountain snow showers possible. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in the middle to upper teens.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in the 20’s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered rain/snow showers. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the 20’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 30’s with lows in the teens.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s with lows in the lower to middle teens.

Forecast Discussion

Today’s forecast can be described in one way: just plain cold. We kept on getting colder yesterday afternoon, and once the sun went down the truly frigid air kicked in. We have air temperatures in the teens with wind chills down near zero early this morning. We will not be seeing any big-time improvements either, as it stays cold all day long. At the very least, even despite a slight north wind all day, we should see wind chills climb back above freezing as air temperatures rise into the 20’s. Otherwise, the core of this arctic air really makes itself at home tonight as mostly clear skies kick in. Lows will easily drop into the single digits, with sub-zero wind chills very likely to Saturday morning as well.

A strong area of arctic high pressure is responsible for this recent cold blast, but it’s also helping us out in a way. A developing storm system near the Carolinas will stay suppressed down that direction thanks to this high, keeping us dry while our friends to the south deal with snow and ice. We’ll finally start moderating some of this cold air through the weekend as high pressure slowly slides south and east. Highs will jump back into the upper 20’s Saturday, with middle 30’s expected by Sunday, enough warmth to break the swimming trunks out! A weak clipper system may produce some snow showers over the mountains to end the weekend, but it will just be conversational snowfall if anything.

More warmth and more dry weather can be expected on Monday, with the only storm system for the upcoming week arriving Tuesday. Its track will take it toward the Great Lakes, with a cold front crossing through our area. That being the case, we’re likely to see scattered rain/snow showers with our warmest temperatures of the week, near 40 degrees. Heading toward the end of next week, another area of arctic high pressure will drop into the center of the country and deliver another batch of colder temperatures and plenty of sunshine for next Wednesday and Thursday.

Stay as warm as you can and have a great Friday and weekend!

Meteorologist Damon Matson