Another warm day across the four-state

There will be plenty of sunshine on Saturday. High temperatures will be near or at 90 degrees across the area. The humidity will not be as bad over the weekend as compared to the work week, so be sure to get out and about and enjoy this beautiful weather.

A tropical system will make landfall along the Louisiana coast Saturday. Tropical moisture will move closer to our region as we head into the work week. A center of high pressure will pass over us Monday into Tuesday. The center of low pressure will begin to move in our direction as the high passes during the early part of the work week.