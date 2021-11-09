Another very warm but beautiful day on tap

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: WSW 3-5 mph, High: 71 (68-75)

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy skies. Winds: W 3-5 mph, Low: 47 (44-50)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: N 4-8 mph, High: 67 (63-70), Low: 44 (39-47)

Veterans Day: Mostly cloudy with showers late. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the 50’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with isolated AM showers. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

By early November standards, yesterday was one of the nicest we could have. Temperatures reached the 70-degree mark across nearly half the area and it was sunny as could be. Light southerly flow has kept it less cold overnight and with a similar setup we’ll have another beautiful and very warm day today. The only change is a weak disturbance that’s near the Great Lakes currently that will be dropping our direction tonight. All this will do is create mostly cloudy skies and keep it even more mild, but other than that, we’ll stay dry into Wednesday.

Behind this disturbance, we’ll be just a little bit cooler but still warm under partly cloudy skies tomorrow. The more noticeable changes come toward Veterans Day and beyond, as a much stronger storm system starts churning across the country. Thursday will be a lot more on the cloudy side, but still dry for the most part. Models continue to be very progressive with this storm system, and now the bulk of any rain looks to fall Thursday night. Many of us could pick up a quick inch of rain, but showers will be wrapping up quickly by Friday morning.

There will be an overall northwest flow in place into the weekend, as multiple lows swing across the area in this setup. We should clear out a bit later Friday and into Saturday as much cooler and drier air arrives behind the initial, stronger low. Expect highs to drop from the 60’s into the lower 50’s by Saturday and Sunday, with overnight lows also falling back into the 30’s. Next Sunday into Monday there is a good deal of uncertainty, as we could keep on this clearing trend, but there are signs another storm looks to get going over the mountains and then toward the coastline. If this second scenario develops, expect rather cloudy skies, cool and damp conditions, and spotty showers to linger into next week.

Have a great Tuesday and enjoy the warmth!

Meteorologist Damon Matson