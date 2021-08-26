Another round of isolated afternoon storms is on the way

Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with isolated PM showers and storms. Winds: Light SW, High: 93 (90-96)

Thursday night: Partly cloudy with leftover showers early, then patchy fog possible late. Winds: L&V, Low: 70 (67-73)

Friday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with scattered showers and storms. Winds: Light S, High: 92 (89-95), Low: 71 (69-74)

Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

The sky turned dark last evening as storms made their return, dumping plenty of rain for some locations while others stayed totally dry. It’s going to feel like Groundhog Day (the movie) out there once again, as today’s setup is going to be a near repeat of yesterday. An Air Quality Alert is in effect for the Baltimore and DC metro areas, as heat and humidity will build into the afternoon. After we climb into the 90’s, isolated showers and storms will fire up and stick around from about 4-10 PM. The main change from yesterday will be that rainfall will be more likely to the east, which could help clean the air out a bit. A few showers will linger around early on an otherwise mild and muggy night.

A frontal boundary to our north will finally approach the area into the weekend, sparking up a little more widespread storm activity both Friday and Saturday afternoons. The front will actually stall north of the area, but there should be enough energy and moisture built up to produce showers and storms. There is a chance a few storms could be on the stronger side, but the main concern will be heavy rainfall with these slow-moving cells. Any locations that get hit repetitively by storms could see flooding issues.

All in all, there is not going to be much change to the daily forecast as we roll through the last days of August. The stalled frontal boundary will lift north, but will be quickly followed by another cold front that will keep isolated to scattered showers and storms around Sunday into next Tuesday. Temperatures will finally be able to dip a little, with highs going from the 90’s into the 80’s. The tropics bear some watching into the middle and later portions of next week, as a storm system could be impacting the Gulf Coast and heading in our general direction during this time. A lot is likely to change, but if we see a tropical influence we could keep rain chances around for the foreseeable future.

Have a great Thursday everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson