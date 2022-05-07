More showers are in the forecast for Saturday. Expect another soggy day with another inch of rain to come. Locations across our region have already seen an inch, if not two. Additional rains could cause more creeks and streams to swell. More river gauges are likely to go above flood stage and cause minor flooding to roads nearby. If you come across high water, do not try to cross it to the other side. Water rescues have been reported Friday evening and Saturday morning in Frederick and Montgomery Counties in Maryland.

Additional flooding occurred early this morning as thundershowers moved across the Beltway, causing a few Outer Loop lanes to close at 2 o’clock this morning as thundershowers moved through the region. While traffic is getting by later this morning, take it easy on the roads this weekend.

While clouds follow us into Mother’s Day, rain should end by noon. Cool and breezy conditions are likely to follow as we begin to dry out. We return to sunshine and a gradual climb in temperatures Monday. The work week looks dry, with highs rebounding into the 70s mid to late week with possible showers and storms as temperatures approach 80-degrees next weekend.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Rain likely with highs in the low to mid-50s.

Sunday: Morning showers with highs in the 50s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 60s.

Tuesday: Warming up into the 60s and 70s.

Wednesday: Nice and warm with highs in the lower 70s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with highs in the middle 70s.

Friday: Clouds build with a high in the upper 70s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen