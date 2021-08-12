Another hot day before relief comes next week

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Greater DC-Baltimore region. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for portions of southern Pennsylvania. The heat index could reach as high as 110 for some. Dangerous heat continues into Thursday, with highs in the upper 90s. A few locations today may reach 100.

Relief from the heat is coming, but showers and storms will happen between now and then on Friday and Saturday. Expect a few storms Friday afternoon. Thursday’s rain may occur around sunset this evening, but a better chance of precipitation comes from Friday into the early part of your weekend.

There will be some dry time over the weekend, especially Sunday, with a hit or miss chance of showers. A thundershower may pop up Monday, but only expect a slight chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be a mix of sun and clouds next week.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: More sunshine during the morning and afternoon with a shower or storm to come around and after sunset. Highs will be in the upper 90s with a heat index up to 110 degrees.

Friday: A slightly better chance of thundershowers during the afternoon and early evening hours. Highs will be in the 90s.

Saturday: A few thundershowers will roll through the region Saturday with the passing of the cold front. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds with an off chance of a sprinkle of rain. Highs will be in the 80s.

Monday: A chance of a thundershower with highs in the 80s.

Tuesday: A hit or miss chance of rain, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs will be in the 80s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny skies with a hit-or-miss shower. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

