It was blustery and chilly on Wednesday, but it’s certainly gotten colder. Temperatures have dropped well into the 30’s this morning as a Freeze Warning remains in effect. The good news is that we are due for a lot of sunshine under high pressure, and this will give us a small improvement from yesterday with highs into the upper 50’s. We’re still going to be dealing with a breezy northwest wind though, making it feel colder than the upper 50’s. Freeze Watches have already been issued for tonight in advance of another drop into the 30’s under a clear sky and much calmer winds. Our one saving grace that may keep us a little warmer would be a few additional clouds that could roll in, but either way, it’s going to be another frigid night.

As high pressure slowly slides to our east, we’ll see a gradual return of some warmth. We should be able to reach the lower 60’s on Friday, then the middle to upper 60’s on Saturday while we stay dry. Each night the temperatures should be a bit warmer as well, which will bring an end to the frost/freeze threat by Friday night. A warm front is going to be developing to our south through the middle of the weekend, throwing a few more clouds our way before showers start to develop by Sunday afternoon. Expect a soggy stretch right as the weekend ends, with most of the rain falling on Sunday night with this front.

Despite the rainfall, we won’t stop getting warmer and warmer, as high temperatures should reach the 70’s by Monday. After the brief bit of soggy weather to end the weekend, the latest trends show ridging building in and giving us a dry but cloudy day to kick off the new week. Another warm front will then roll in on Tuesday, followed up by what looks to be a potent cold front. Showers appear likely because of this setup at the very least, and we’ll watch over the next few days to see if a few storms may also be thrown into the mix. Some slightly cooler air will then arrive on Wednesday as we have some clouds sticking with us in between storm systems.

Have a great Thursday!

7-Day Forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, High: 59 (55-62)

Thursday night: Mostly clear and cold with a frost/freeze possible again. Winds: NW 5-10 mph, Low: 35 (30-39)

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: NW 8-12 mph, High: 65 (60-69), Low: 38 (34-41)

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Sunday: Cloudy with PM showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 50’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.