Another cold night to come

This morning, temperatures were in the teens and 20s across the DC metro and surrounding mountains and valleys. Another cold start Thursday with lows to begin the morning in the teens and single digits. Some locations across the mountains and a few in the valleys will see lows at or below zero. However, highs will bounce into the 30s at least before we see a chance of snow Friday.

The chance of snow Friday will only come with light to moderate impacts at best. Travel gridlock will likely be across the Northeast from Philidelpah, New York, to Boston. The Jersey shore could see heavy snow amounts with incredible amounts for Cape Cod.

For us, though, the main story will be the cold and chilling winds back behind the system with a few more cold mornings and days over the weekend before things warm up closer to average next week.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and cold. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a cold and clear start. Highs will be in the 30s, while morning lows will be in the single digits and teens.

Friday: A chance of snow in the afternoon and evening. Any accumulation will be light to moderate if any at all. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s. DC metro southward may see a mixing of precipitation.

Saturday: Chilling winds with highs only in the 20s and 30s. Painfully cold temperatures return overnight into Sunday.

Sunday: Temperatures in the single digits and teens to start before highs reach up into the 20s and 30s by the afternoon.

Monday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 30s.

Tuesday: Warming up with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 40s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen