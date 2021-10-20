Another beautiful day, still warming up as well

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: W 8-12 mph, High: 76 (72-79)

Wednesday night: Mostly clear skies. Winds: Light W, Low: 50 (46-53)

Thursday: Partly cloudy with mountain showers possible, with dry conditions expected to the east. Winds: SW 5-10 mph, High: 78 (73-80), Low: 54 (51-57)

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Monday: Cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

Add yet another beautiful day to the list for this week. Under plenty of sunshine we jumped back into the 70’s Tuesday afternoon, and we’re generally running about 5-15 degrees warmer this morning as well. We have a few clouds crossing the area, but as high pressure continues to stay close and then slide east, we’ll see even more sunshine today. Temperatures will climb up even more, as we should hit the middle to upper 70’s this afternoon. Skies remain clear, winds will be calm, and it shouldn’t get too cool once again tonight with lows in the 40’s and 50’s.

Our weather pattern gets a little more interesting as the week keeps rolling, but we’re going to stay fairly quiet. A storm system will be crossing into the Great Lakes tomorrow, taking the bulk of any precipitation and the best ingredients for rain with it. That being said, a weak cold front will cross our area, likely sparking up some showers across the higher terrain to the west. Once you get east of I-81, it’s likely to stay dry, with just a slight uptick in cloud cover expected. Temperatures spike into the upper 70’s before all this takes place, with only a slight cool down into the upper 60’s expected on Friday with clouds lingering around. A secondary cold front will cross through as the weekend begins, which should bring a bit cooler air.

While there will be several fronts and disturbances nearby, Saturday and Sunday look to stay dry and quiet as well. As I mentioned above, temperatures will start to fall again, with highs back into the lower 60’s and overnight lows into the lower 40’s. Under clear skies at times, we could even see some 30’s and patchy frost across the mountains. We’re continuing to watch the forecast for early next week, as the signal is still there in the models are a strong shortwave to arrive Monday with plenty of clouds and showers. Except a cooler and soggier day to begin next week, with high pressure quickly returning by next Tuesday.

Have a great Wednesday, halfway to the weekend!

Meteorologist Damon Matson