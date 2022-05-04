Talk about a noisy night! We stayed dry straight into the evening yesterday, but finally, rain and storms rolled in after the sun went down. There was plenty of lightning, thunder, and heavy rain, but now all of that has moved on to the east. Showers are likely to continue for a time this morning, but we will see some clearing into the afternoon. We’re set to warm up toward 80 degrees before a cold front arrives, and along this front, there could be some isolated showers and storms. This additional unsettled weather will be most likely to the east, with a good majority of the area remaining dry. A partly cloudy sky and slightly cooler temperatures can be expected tonight.

We’ll be in for a very brief bit of dry weather Thursday with high pressure nudging in between storm systems. Cooler air will continue to trickle in, so under a mix of sun and clouds, we’ll have high temperatures near 70 degrees. A rather potent storm system will then move in on Friday, taking a track just south of us. This has been finally agreed upon by all the models, so the picture heading into the weekend has become a lot clearer. We’ll be on the much cooler, more stable northerly edge of this system, putting us in prime position for plenty of rain, but not really any thunderstorm development. Gear up for a steady, soaking rain to fall all day on Friday, continuing into Friday night as well.

An easterly wind is set to develop into Saturday as this low pressure center moves toward the coastline and then stalls out there. This will mean even more steady rain for the first half of the weekend, along with rather cool temperatures. By the time all is said and done, most of us will pick up an additional 1-2 inches of rain, which is on top of what we already have received this week. This could lead to some minor localized flooding, but nothing major, and no flash flooding is expected. We’ll finally dry out on Sunday, just in time to celebrate Mother’s Day. It will remain a little chilly, but as high pressure arrives and settles in next Monday and Tuesday it will warm back up under plenty of sunshine.

Have a great Wednesday!

7-Day Forecast:

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with fog/mist giving way to isolated PM showers and storms. Winds: Var. 8-12 mph, High: 79 (75-82)

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: NNW 8-12 mph, Low: 55 (51-58)

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph, High: 70 (66-73), Low: 56 (53-59)

Friday: Cloudy with rain. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Saturday: Cloudy with rain. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Mother’s Day: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the 40’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.