After a quiet weekend, conditions turn unsettled the next few days

Monday: Patchy fog, clouds, and spotty showers/drizzle possible through the AM. Partly cloudy, warm, and breezy in the PM. Winds: S 10-20 mph, High: 81 (77-85)

Monday night: Increasing clouds with scattered showers arriving late. Winds: S 8-12 mph, Low: 66 (60-68)

Tuesday: Cloudy with rain and a few storms possible, more rain is expected later in the day. Winds: W 8-12 mph, High: 71 (68-75), Low: 55 (52-58)

Wednesday: Cloudy with AM showers, drier conditions expected by the PM. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the 40’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

Good Monday morning everyone, and welcome to the last few days of September (wait, what?). Yes indeed, as another month comes to a close, we’re back on the warm and humid side after a weekend full of clouds, fog, but also mostly dry weather. Today, we have very similar conditions to start the morning, but the weak disturbance responsible will head out and we’ll have some sunshine later. Out ahead of a strong cold front, breezy southerly winds will make things warm and humid this afternoon. Tonight clouds will increase as the front nears, with scattered rain showers likely arriving to the west over the mountains by daybreak.

As the day progresses Tuesday, we’ll steadily see more and more rain across the area, with a few storms not out of the question. Overall, the steadiest/heaviest rain is expected to fall from late Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. The eastern third of the viewing area could see the highest rainfall amounts (at or just above an inch), with rainfall totals dropping off as you head back west. Given how dry at has been of late, flooding issues are not expected, though we can’t rule out a low-lying area having to deal with a bit of ponding water. Given the slow progression of the cold front, showers are expected to persist into Wednesday morning with clouds hanging around, but we’ll dry out from west to east through the afternoon.

Beyond this front, our weather pattern does quiet down to end the week despite the fact that the eastern half of the country will be stuck under a massive trough. Small pieces of energy will pass overhead Thursday and Friday, but much drier air at the surface will cause these disturbances to only increase clouds some. Saturday and Sunday high pressure returns with lots of sunshine. After the warm start to the week, highs fall back into the 60’s from Wednesday onward, with overnight lows dropping through the 50’s Wednesday into Thursday, reaching the cooler 40’s into the weekend.

Have a great Monday and start to the week!

Meteorologist Damon Matson