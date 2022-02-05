After a cold weekend, temperatures warming up close to normal

After the weekend, temperatures will be seasonable for a few days before rising a slight bit above the average for this time of year. Another cool down is expected sometime next weekend, but the weather looks to be quiet until then.

Temperatures for Saturday look chilly, especially with the winds. Lows overnight look to be into the teens and 20s, but temperatures will not feel as terrible tonight due to the lesser winds. Plus, highs will go up into the mid to upper 30s for Sunday, with 40-degree weather coming Monday.

There is the slightest chance of rain Monday as a coastal low moves along the Eastern Shore of the Chesapeake Monday, giving them a few rain showers. Another system may come late this week and cool us off by next weekend, but we will have to wait and see how much moisture is in store; but from here, it looks relatively light, if anything at all.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Cold and windy. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s.

Sunday: Mostly clear with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday: Partly sunny skies with highs in the middle 40s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Thursday: A mix of clouds with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen