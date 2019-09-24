Adam’s NOVA Forecast for 9.24.19

We get a brief break from warm weather today, but the overall extended outlook trends above average.

Happy Tuesday, everyone! Following yesterday’s cold front, we’ll have a decent change on our hands for the day. High pressure will begin to fill the void today, clearing our skies and bringing in some cooler and drier air for us all. Highs today may not get out of the mid to upper 70s, which is 10 to 15 degrees cooler than Monday. On top of this, it’ll also be a bit breezy at times, so keep that in mind if you have any outdoor plans. We’ll stay cool and calm through the night, allowing lows to fall well into the low 50s. High pressure will then hold serve for the day on Wednesday, but temperatures will begin to climb a bit once again.

High pressure moves eastward by Thursday, setting up southerly winds at the surface and aloft once more. This will allow temperatures to climb a bit higher ahead of a weak cold front. While this front is generally moisture starved, I can’t rule out a rather isolated sprinkle or two from popping up. With that aside, the day is mainly dry and rather warm. We get a small break on Friday from the warmth before it returns again by the weekend. Heat-driven storms are possible on Saturday before a backdoor cold front attempts to make its move on Sunday. This front isn’t all that potent, so the temperature forecast for Sunday and Monday is highly dependent on how much progress this front makes.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 77-82. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts approaching 20 to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 53-58. Northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt