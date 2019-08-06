Adam’s NOVA Forecast for 8.6.19

We're mainly dry today, but scattered storms are more likely on Wednesday.

Happy Tuesday, everyone! Just like Monday, today will start off on a mainly quiet note thanks to a surface area of high pressure doing just enough to keep us that way. Patchy fog may be a problem in our usual trouble spots, but that will give way to a partly sunny afternoon. Along the way, we do run the risk for some pop-up showers and thunderstorms in a similar manner to yesterday. Highs creep up a bit higher today as well, with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. Shower and storm activity will taper off as we go later into the night, with overnight lows remaining a decent bit above average for this time of year.

A cold front will push through the Mid-Atlantic on Wednesday, offering us our best chance to see some unsettled weather. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely with this frontal passage, and a few of these storms may be strong to severe in intensity. If you have any outdoor plans on Wednesday, be sure to have your WDVM Weather App ready to go and stay weather aware. We’ll try to clear out a bit on Thursday, though a renegade shower or storm cannot be completely ruled out. A “better” chance for a few storms arrives on Friday as a secondary cold front pushes to the southeast. In the wake of that front, we’ll clear out and get ready for a fantastic weekend!

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy with a chance for some afternoon thunderstorms. Highs: 89-94. Southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Early thunderstorms will give way to a mostly cloudy night. Patchy fog is possible toward daybreak. Lows: 68-73. Winds will be light and variable.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be strong to severe. Highs in the low 90s.

Thursday: Becoming partly sunny. Perhaps a shower or storm. Highs in the upper 80s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with an isolated thunderstorm possible. Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt