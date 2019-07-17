Adam’s NOVA Forecast for 7.17.19

Dangerous heat and humidity will hold on through the weekend.

Happy Wednesday, everyone! Another warm start to the day will give way to a hot and humid afternoon once again. Skies start off partly sunny, but instability will come back into the picture via remnant moisture from Barry. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible through the afternoon and evening, so be sure to keep an eye on the skies if you head out. A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place, with heavy rain and gusty winds acting as the primary concerns. This activity will taper off overnight, but another round of storms is possible on Thursday. This comes along as a weak front pushes through the area along with what’s left of Barry. High pressure takes over from there.

As high pressure moves in, this will set up an incredibly hot air mass for much of the East Coast. Highs on Friday should easily climb into the mid 90s, and that’s without the “assistance” of the dew point. When that’s factored into the equation, heat index values will likely exceed 100 degrees. This ridge of high pressure will hold steady for much of the weekend, keeping dangerously hot and humid weather in place. Beyond a few terrain driven showers and storms on both days, much of the region is dry but incredibly hot. The fever may finally break by the start of next week as a cold front pushes into the area by Monday. Showers and storms are likely, but it’s a small price to pay when relief is just beyond that frontal passage.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs: 91-96. Southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Early storms will give way to a mostly cloudy night. Lows: 73-78. Winds will be light and variable.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Highs in the mid 90s.

Saturday: Very hot and humid. Highs in the upper 90s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and hot. There is a chance for a few storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Monday: Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Tuesday: Gradual clearing. Perhaps a shower or two early. Highs in the mid 80s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt