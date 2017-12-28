Adam’s NOVA Forecast for 12.28.17

Good Wednesday evening, everyone! Let’s get one thing out of the way: Today was COLD! Between highs only in the 20’s and a wind chill in the low teens, it was a winter-like day in every sense (Minus the lack of snow). With winds calming down a bit and clear skies remaining in place, it will get even colder than last night. Lows may dip into the single digits in several locations, with wind chills below 0…especially towards the western Highlands , Western Allegany , and Garrett County , where wind chill advisories are in effect. Another cold day is on the way tomorrow as high pressure sits overhead and keeps things dry. Highs tomorrow will struggle to get out of the low 20’s. Marginal warmth returns tomorrow, though that simply means low 30’s are possible instead of 20’s. Snow showers may also pop up, though chances are low as a weak system tries to make its presence known at the end of the week. Beyond some upslope snow showers towards the western parts of the viewing area, the end of 2017 and the start of 2018 will be the same: Very cold. High pressure keeps us dry through next Tuesday.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows: 6-11. Wind chills near 0. Northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny and cold. Highs: 20-25. Northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a few snow showers. Highs in the low 30’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20’s to low 30’s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the low 20’s.

New Year’s Day: Mostly sunny. Highs around 20 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20’s.

Have a great evening!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt