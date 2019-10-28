Adam’s NOVA Forecast for 10.28.19

We have a great start to the week on the way, but rain arrives by Halloween. A chilly weekend is also on the way.

Happy Monday, everyone! I hope you were able to enjoy the weekend. A ridge of high pressure will continue to build today and keep much of the East Coast dry. It’ll also allow temperatures to climb well above average once again…though I don’t think we’ll be as warm as Sunday. Speaking of Sunday, yesterday’s rain total was also the highest one-day total since August 3rd! We’ll stay mainly dry for the short term forecast as high pressure holds steady in general. A bit of a drizzle may form tonight and into Tuesday morning via easterly flow, and this will be accompanied by an increase in cloud cover during this time as well. Still, it won’t be a terrible day on Tuesday by any stretch of the imagination.

High pressure moves further to the east on Wednesday, allowing southerly flow to really set up shop and increase moisture levels in the atmosphere. A cold front will approach from the west as we head toward Halloween, which is far from good news for any trick-or-treaters. Rain is likely by Thursday and lingering into Friday morning before this cold front gets out of here. As it departs, high pressure and brisk northwesterly winds set up shop. As a result, highs through the weekend may not get out of the 50s, with overnight lows dropping well into the 30s.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs: 70-75. North winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Clear at first, then increasing cloudiness. Lows: 49-54. Winds will be light and variable.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Perhaps some morning drizzle in places. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain possible after sunset. Highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday: Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, especially in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt