Adam’s NOVA Forecast for 10.14.19

Much of the extended forecast is dry, but we do have one much-needed chance for rain on the way.

Happy Monday, everyone! I hope you were able to enjoy the weekend. A rather chilly start to the day will give way to a warmer and sunny afternoon. Patchy dense fog is also likely in the western third of the viewing area this morning, so please be careful as you go about your day. Highs today will rise into the upper 60s and low 70s under mostly sunny skies thanks to high pressure. We’ll have another chilly night on the way with clear and calm conditions in place, so plan accordingly once more. High pressure holds steady for one more day, giving us another great day on Tuesday.

A cold front will approach the region on Wednesday, sending us our only chance for rain over the next seven days. While this is our only chance, it’s at least a good one. Once this system gets out of the area, we’ll be in for a pretty decent cool-down for Thursday and Friday. Highs on Thursday may not get out of the upper 50s in some areas! With that said, high pressure moves off the coast this weekend, allowing warmer weather to return for Saturday and Sunday. Our next weather maker arrives by the start of next week.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and seasonably mild. Highs: 70-75. West-northwest winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows: 41-46. Winds will be light and variable.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny at first, then increasing cloudiness overnight. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Wednesday: Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the low 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt