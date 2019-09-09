Adam’s Local Forecast for 9.9.19

Warm weather returns this week with a few storms possible later on as well.

Happy Monday, everyone! I hope you were able to enjoy the weekend. We’ll start things off with some cloud cover today as a weak impulse of energy moves through the region. A few showers are possible now and again through the morning and afternoon, but coverage will be rather sparse. No wash-outs are on the way today. We’ll slowly clear out overnight tonight, but that will also help set the stage for some patchy fog to develop. Be advised that visibility may be poor at times during the night and into the Tuesday morning commute. High pressure will build eastward and give the area a rather nice and seasonably mild day on Tuesday.

A mid-level ridge of high pressure will continue to build and bring southerly winds both at the surface and aloft into the region. This sets us up for a rather warm stretch of weather for Wednesday and Thursday. Both days feature a chance to see 90 degrees or better for high temperatures with a few pop-up storms possible toward the end of the work and school week. A backdoor cold front will pass through the area by this time only to lift northward again as a warm front by the weekend. This keeps the mild weather in place for us as well as the chance for some showers and a few storms at times through at least Saturday.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs: 75-80. North winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a chance of fog. Lows: 63-68. Winds will be light and variable.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with morning fog. Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 90 degrees.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few storms. Highs in the low 90s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance of storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt