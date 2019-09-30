Adam’s Local Forecast for 9.30.19

Cool weather is on tap today with a few showers as well. October starts off on a very hot note.

Happy Monday, everyone! I hope you were able to enjoy the weekend. We’ll start the new work and school week with a rare but welcome sight: A chance for some showers. Once again, though, this chance is not a widespread one. Showers will remain scattered and also fall mainly in the first half of the day. All the while, temperatures will be closer to average in the mid 70s. We’ll slowly clear out as we go into the night, but that sets the stage for yet another warm-up that will take us through the middle of the week. Beyond a very isolated shower or thunderstorm on Tuesday, we should remain dry tomorrow. Cloud cover will help dictate exactly how warm we get on Tuesday, but 80s are certainly likely.

Records are in jeopardy once again as we get to Wednesday and Thursday. Both high temperatures will at bare minimum be challenged with an unseasonably hot air mass in place. For the record, the record high on Wednesday in Hagerstown is 89, while 94 is the record on Thursday. While Wednesday remains dry, we may see a few showers and thunderstorms on Thursday as a cold front pushes through the region. In the wake of this front, get ready for some weather whiplash. Canadian high pressure will fill the void and give the region a reminder that yes…it IS fall! We may warm up slightly by next Sunday, but we’ll be a lot closer to average for this time of year.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs: 71-76. Southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Lows: 60-65. Winds will be light and variable.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Perhaps a shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low 90s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt