Adam’s Local Forecast for 9.3.19

Warm weather lasts through Wednesday before a big cool down takes us into the weekend.

Happy Tuesday, everyone! Beyond some patchy fog in the morning, the first day of school for Maryland students will be a rather nice one. Skies should remain partly to mostly sunny today as a wedge of high pressure makes its presence known in the area. This will be a brief break in-between frontal boundaries, so be sure to enjoy this day if you can. Highs should be able to climb well into the mid 80s for most areas. We’ll have another calm night on the way, but it won’t be as comfortable due to southerly flow setting up shop. A cold front will then make its move on Wednesday, sending a chance for some showers and thunderstorms our way. Along the way, temperatures climb even higher and even flirt with 90 degrees in some areas. Don’t get used to this, though…

A big change is on the way following the passage of Wednesday’s front. Cooler and drier air will move into the region and fill the void through the end of the week. Highs through the weekend may not get out of the 70s, while overnight lows fall well into the 50s. All the while, we should stay mainly quiet with one exception: Thursday evening into Friday. We’ll be watching where Dorian goes at this point, and the storm’s proximity may introduce some brisk conditions by this time and an increase in cloud cover…especially the further south and east you go. A few showers may even be possible near and east of I-95. This is far from set in stone, and the end of the week may also end up being completely quiet. Beyond this, quiet and cool weather will linger into next week.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny with patchy morning fog. Highs: 83-88. Winds will be light and variable.

Tonight: Mostly clear at first, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows: 63-68. South winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of overnight showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt