Adam’s Local Forecast for 9.20.19

The last days of summer will be quite warm. Very little rain is on the way through next week.

Thank Goodness it’s Friday! Fall officially begins on the 23rd, but the upcoming weekend will remind us that summer still has a few days to go. Today, however, will be a great example of a seasonable late September day in the region. High pressure will continue to keep the area dry and pleasant, but it won’t be as cool this afternoon as it was on Thursday. Highs for the end of the work and school week should be able to hover on either side of 80 degrees. We’ll have one more cool night before we get in on a late season warm-up that will make it feel like mid-summer once more.

High pressure will slide to the east, allowing southerly flow to set up shop over the Mid-Atlantic region. This will set the stage for high temperatures to climb well into the mid to upper 80s on both Saturday and Sunday. The latter day of the weekend may even approach 90 in a couple of areas. All the while, we remain rather dry. In fact, Hagerstown has only seen 0.20” of rain all month! We have just one “good” chance for rain, and that comes along on the first day of fall. A cold front will pass through the region on Monday, sending a chance for some showers and storms our way. After this, we remain mainly dry through the rest of next week. Temperatures will step back on Tuesday only to warm up again going into the second half of next week as well.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 78-83. South winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 51-56. Winds will be light and variable.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. A few showers are possible in the mountains. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 90 degrees.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday: Gradual clearing. Highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt