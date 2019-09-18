Adam’s Local Forecast for 9.18.19

Cool and comfortable weather will carry us into the end of the work and school week.

Happy Wednesday, everyone! High pressure will continue to build into the region as we go through the middle of the week. Some patchy fog is possible as we go through the morning, but much of the region should remain clear. A chilly (Though seasonable) start to the day will also give way to a beautiful afternoon across the region. Highs should easily rise into the mid to upper 70s with plentiful amounts of sunshine. Another chilly night is on the way throughout the area under clear skies. Lows should easily fall into the low 50s across much of the Mid-Atlantic. Believe it or not, that’s rather close to average for this time of year.

High pressure will remain in control through Thursday and Friday, keeping both days dry and comfortable. Of the two days, Thursday should be the cooler day. A modest warm-up will take over on Friday as high pressure slides eastward, with more warmth on the way as we go into the weekend. Speaking of which, the weekend looks like a winner and will certainly feel like the last weekend of summer before fall takes over on Monday. A weak cold front will arrive by the start of next week, bringing us our only “decent” chance for rainfall along the way.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 73-78. Northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Lows: 50-55. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Thursday: Plenty of sunshine. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt