Adam’s Local Forecast for 9.17.19

Seasonable weather by day and night arrives and lasts through the rest of the work and school week.

Happy Tuesday, everyone! Beyond a few rather isolated showers in the morning, much of the day will feature a gradual improving trend as high pressure makes it move. Mostly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to a brighter afternoon and evening, but temperatures won’t climb as high. Much of the area may not get out of the 70s for daytime highs, but that’s typical for this time of year. High pressure will hold steady for the next several days, keeping any rain chances far and away from our neck of the woods.

Temperatures will hold steady in the 70s by day and low to mid 50s by night through Friday before we try to warm up just a little bit on Saturday. High pressure will move eastward through Saturday into Sunday, allowing warmer and more humid conditions to return for the upcoming weekend. A cold front will approach the region by next Monday, bringing the chance for showers and a few thunderstorms back into our region. Beyond this, much of the extended forecast remains dry.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Becoming partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 75-80. Northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 52-57. Winds will be light and variable.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday: Sunny and cool. Highs in the low 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt