Adam’s Local Forecast for 9.16.19

Beyond a few late day showers, much of this work and school week should remain dry.

Happy Monday, everyone! I hope you were able to enjoy the weekend. A backdoor cold front will sag southward over the course of the day. While little to nothing is expected from this front, we’ll at least warm up into the mid to upper 80s under partly sunny skies. A few showers and even a rumble of thunder are both possible, but the chances are only “good” for those of us who are closer to the Mason-Dixon Line. Cloud cover will be rather stubborn for a little while after the frontal passage. Canadian high pressure will move into the region and keep things nice and comfortable from there.

Highs on Tuesday may not get much above the 80 degree mark with partly sunny skies and a cooler northwesterly flow in place. This is all thanks to the aforementioned area of high pressure arriving from southeastern Canada. As high pressure gets closer to our neck of the woods, we’ll clear out even more and stay seasonable at the same time. Any outdoor plans through at least Friday and even Saturday should be quite all right with this same ridge very much in control. The next chance for rain doesn’t arrive until the second half of the weekend, were a cold front will make its move and bring in a combination of warmer temperatures and a chance for some showers and storms.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible later on. Highs: 84-89. Southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 62-67. Northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday: Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a chance of evening rain. Highs in the mid 80s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt